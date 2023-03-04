Lawton police believe they’ve continued to make a mark in the local illicit fentanyl market with charges against a woman.
The bust for trafficking the synthetic opioid is among more than a half dozen in the past two weeks.
Marissa Cathryn Gratton, 25, of Lawton, made her initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where she received felony charges of aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, and acquiring proceeds from drug activity as well as misdemeanor counts for methamphetamine and marijuana possession, records indicate. The fentanyl charge is punishable by between two years to life in prison.
Gratton was arrested while walking near Northwest 18th Street and Taft Avenue by an officer aware she had active misdemeanor warrants for other charges.
When taken into custody, officers found 1.2 grams of meth and 1 gram of marijuana concealed in Gratton’s bra, the probable cause affidavit states. Detective Brian Ball stated 63 fentanyl pills were found in a container in her pocket, as well as a cut straw with burned foil used for smoking drugs and another 2 grams of meth. There also was $745 in cash on her in her bags.
Held on $75,000 bond with the stipulation she wear a GPS monitor, Gratton returns to court at 3 p.m. May 16 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.