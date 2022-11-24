Northwest Pollard house fire

Lea Yourist, 74, died Tuesday night from burns she received after being trapped in a burning house at 2205 NW Pollard on Nov. 17.

 File photo

While investigators continue to work to find out what started the fire, word has been received that the woman found inside a northwest Lawton burning home on Nov. 17 has died.

Lea Yourist died shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from the city manager’s office of the City of Lawton.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you