While investigators continue to work to find out what started the fire, word has been received that the woman found inside a northwest Lawton burning home on Nov. 17 has died.
Lea Yourist died shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from the city manager’s office of the City of Lawton.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends, especially as we enter the holiday season,” the statement reads.
Yourist’s partner for just under 13 years, Timothy Beard said she was 74 years old. He told The Constitution she’d suffered third-degree burns over most of her body.
Lawton fire crews were called around 10:15 p.m. Nov. 17 to the home at 2205 NW Pollard. Upon arrival, Assistant Fire Chief Kyle Nyhart said firefighters were greeted by visible smoke and flames.
Beard said his brother and several neighbors had heard Yourist screaming from inside the inferno. They were unable to enter and make rescue before bunker-suit clad firefighters breeched the doorway, entered and found her.
Firefighters offered life-saving treatment until EMTs arrived and took the severely-burned Yourist to the hospital. No firefighters were injured.
Beard told The Constitution he’d gone to the store for about 10 minutes. He was greeted by flaming horror upon his return. Along with losing his long-time partner, the home they’d shared for 13 years and all their belongings except for what he was wearing were smoke, fire and water damaged.
Three dogs also were lost to the blaze, according to Beard.
In last contact with The Constitution, Beard had received some help from the Red Cross, as well as his long-time neighbors but is starting over with nothing.
Beard believed the fire began with a malfunctioning ceiling fan in the dining room. Its path quickly made it impossible for Yourist, who generally slept in the living room, to get out on her own.
Nyhart said the Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire’s cause but no conclusions about its origin have been made yet.