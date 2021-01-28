Police are investigating allegations that a woman intimidated her dependent mother into giving over $15,500 due to threats of violence.
Lawton Police Sgt. Michael Albert reported the mother’s accusations that her daughter “has been using intimidations and at times force” to obtain money from her. The daughter is her primary care provider and lives with her mother.
The mother said her daughter would threaten to harm her if she didn’t withdraw money from the account. She also claimed she was forced to sign over the deed to her house, the report states. She said she was afraid of what her daughter would do if she didn’t give her what she wanted.
A protective order has since been obtained by the mother.