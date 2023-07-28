What started with a knock and talk by detectives ended with the arrest of a Lawton woman for fentanyl trafficking six days later.
Betty Moorehead, 39, of Lawton, was charged Thursday in Comanche County District Court with one count of trafficking in illegal drugs (fentanyl). The felony carries a punishment not to exceed 20 years in prison, court records indicate.
Investigators with the Police Department’s Special Operations United said they conducted a knock and talk on July 19 at 2527 NW 38th St, Apt. 49, where they made contact with Moorehead. According to the affidavit, Moorehead allowed officers inside the residence, where the detectives then noticed a baggie in plain view containing what turned out to be around 26 Roxy M30 pills. The pills were confiscated as evidence, and Moorehead was arrested six days later, the affidavit states.
Moorehead is currently awaiting trial in another case of aggravated fentanyl trafficking, according to court records.