A woman is accused of swinging a lamp and liquor bottle at security guards and then, according to police, she upped the game by going after officers.
Tamara Hesbrook, 37, of Lawton, was charged on Friday with two felony counts of battery on police officers as well as one misdemeanor count of assault. The battery charges are each punishable by up to five years in prison.
According to the affidavit, Hesbrook attempted to assault two security guards at 12:05 a.m. Friday at 2310 NW Hoover and threatened “to harm the children.” When security wanted to check on the welfare of the children, Hesbrook is accused of assaulting one of the security guards by swinging a lamp and a liquor bottle at him.
After police arrived, Hesbrook opened the door and began yelling at the officers. Police said she tried to grab one of the officer’s flashlights. When trying to detain her and place her in handcuffs, Hesbrook began to resist and the two officers “brought her down to the couch and placed her in handcuffs,” the affidavit states
She then kicked one of the officers in the legs, and, according to the affidavit, after kicking the other officer in face, arm and legs, she was placed in leg restraints.
She was transported to city jail.
Bond was set at $20,000.