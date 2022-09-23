A woman whose children poured bleach on a little dog named King and who didn’t take him to the veterinarian for caustic injuries is free on $5,000 bond.
Tina Marie Woods, 29, of Lawton, made her initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of cruelty to animals, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or up to $5,000 fine.
A Lawton Animal Welfare Officer conducted a welfare check on the dog at the home in the 2500 block of Southwest H on Aug. 23 after a neighbor, Christina Keith who contacted The Constitution, reported Woods’ children poured bleach on the dog, the probable cause affidavit states.
Woods allowed the officer to check on King. Lawton Police Detective Justin Johnson stated about four inch strips of King’s back were lifted from his body with the flesh appearing dry and beginning to fold up, the affidavit states. There was no smell of bleach and it appeared the wounds happened several days prior.
Woods said one of her nine children poured bleach on the dog but she wasn’t sure which one. She said she’d cleaned the bleach off the dog, according to the affidavit. She told the officer she would take King to the vet. She allowed Keith to take King to Lawton Veterinary Hospital.
Dr. Jennifer Webb told investigators King’s injuries appeared to have been from “5-10 days” prior to getting treatment, the affidavit states.
Johnson spoke with Keith on Sept. 2. She said, initially, the dog had paint on his back. Then she didn’t see him for about a week. One day, some of the kids came to her house and she was told bleach had been poured on him, according to the affidavit. Keith went to speak with Woods whom, she said, rebuffed her. That’s when she called Animal Welfare.
King continues receiving treatment at Lawton Animal Hospital. Keith said his wounds keeps improving. Once released, she plans to rehome him and two other small dogs from the Woods home.
An arrest warrant was issued for Woods on Sept. 16. She was taken into custody Wednesday before the court appearance.
Free on $5,000 bond, Woods returns to court at 3 p.m. Jan. 3, 2023, for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.