A woman whose children poured bleach on a little dog named King and who didn’t take him to the veterinarian for caustic injuries is free on $5,000 bond.

Tina Marie Woods, 29, of Lawton, made her initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of cruelty to animals, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or up to $5,000 fine.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.