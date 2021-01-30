A woman was cited following a Thursday fracas that escalated over her improper use of a face mask inside a restaurant.
Lawton Police Sgt. Timothy Jenkins responded around noon to Subway, 1204 SE 45th, to a disturbance between an employee and a customer. A witness said the customer had come into the restaurant while not properly wearing her mask. When told to put the mask on properly, she “got upset,” the report states. She fixed the mask, bought a sandwich and left the shop.
The woman returned and complained her sandwich was “overly salty” and demanded it be remade, according to the report. An employee asked the woman to pull her mask over her upper lip and nose because she wasn’t wearing it properly. That’s when, the witness said, the woman’s attitude worsened.
Growing loud and confrontational, the woman refused to pull her mask up. The employee dealing with the customer went to the back of the shop to avoid a confrontation or fight with the woman. It didn’t work, she said, because the customer followed her and began to punch, bite and hit her, according to the report. The employee fought back and restrained the woman until police arrived.
Jenkins reported the employee had bruises on her face and arm.
The salty customer had an ankle injury that appeared to be dislocated, the report states. She was taken to a hospital for treatment but declined medical help. An arrest and summons for assault and battery was issued to the aggressive customer and she was released.