For a Lawton woman, it seems she can’t “cash” a break.
Multiple attempts to cash a forged check and meth in her pocket sent a woman to jail Tuesday afternoon.
Lawton Police Sgt. Dane Swinford responded around 4:20 p.m. to Barri Financial Group, 612 W. Lee, regarding the woman trying to cash a forged $2,480.80 check, according to the report. An employee said the woman was standing by in the food court. She was placed into investigative detention.
On the day prior, Swinford had taken a report on the same woman trying to cash the same check but she’d left before police arrived.
Placed under arrest for forged checks, the woman was taking to the Lawton City Jail. During booking and a search, an officer found a small clear bag containing 1.5 grams of meth in the woman’s pants pocket, the report states. An EBT card belonging to someone else was also found and taken by police.