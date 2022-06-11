A woman is in jail on $100,000 bond, accused of moving methamphetamine and other drugs from her home.
The arrest is part of the Lawton Police Department’s Special Operations Unit’s crackdown on trafficking.
Tericka Shawnta Jackson, 31, Lawton, made her initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where she received felony charges of trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, maintaining a place for keeping/selling controlled substances, acquiring proceeds from drug activity and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, as well as a misdemeanor charge for possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate. The trafficking charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine between $25,000 to $250,000.
Jackson was arrested after detectives executed a search warrant around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at her apartment at 2510 NW 52nd.
Detectives discovered 49 grams of ecstasy, 59 grams of Xanax, 30 grams of marijuana, an unspecified firearm and several items of drug paraphernalia, including digital scales and baggies, the probable cause affidavit.
Another search warrant was attained for Jackson’s vehicle. Inside, a “large amount” of money and a baggie with 2 grams of ecstasy pills were found, the affidavit states.
Jackson’s arrest follows six other arrests and charges for alleged drug traffickers since June 1.
Held on $100,000 bond, Jackson returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 30 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.