A woman is out on $20,000 bail after she was charged with allegations she pulled a box cutter on a person while asking for money outside a Lawton store.
Samuela T. Deckard, 47, of Lawton, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where she received a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable with up to 10 years in prison.
Lawton police were called to Walmart, 1002 N. Sheridan, around 2 p.m. March 19 on the report of a woman threatening people.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim said Deckard approached her asking for money and when she said no, Deckard pulled out a yellow box knife and threatened to stab her. She said Deckard approached while making stabbing motions with the knife.
The woman said she got into her vehicle and Deckard threw the box knife, shattering the windshield, the affidavit states.
According to investigators, while at the city jail, Deckard spontaneously said “If that white (expletive) wants to get in my face, I was gonna stab her.”
Deckard, who is free on $20,000 bond, is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. July 8 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.