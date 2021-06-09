A 38-year-old Lawton woman is wanted by the law after she was accused of an ill-advised scheme to steal lottery tickets.
Investigators hope to cash the jackpot with her arrest.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Barbara Jean Allen for a charge of embezzlement, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 2 years in prison.
Allen, a store clerk at BZ Industries, 4513 W. Lee, was seen on store surveillance video on Jan. 3 retrieving two full packs of lottery cards from an office. According to the warrant affidavit, she scanned and activated the cards and then hid one stack, worth $600, in a white paper bag before concealing it into an empty cigarette carton and discarding them into the trash. She later took the trash out.
Investigators said she took another $600 stack back into the office where there was no video reach.
Video from Jan. 8 showed Allen take two three-packs of lottery cards from the office, scan and activated them and then walked back to a hidden area. This theft also totaled $1,200, according to the affidavit.
All activated stacks were tracked within the Oklahoma Lottery Commission and it was learned they were cashed at numerous Comanche County locations.
Records indicate Allen has been arrested numerous times in recent years.
A $50,000 cash warrant bond was issued for Allen.