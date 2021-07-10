Whether she was cleaning the dashboard or huffing dust-away, a Lawton woman is wanted for impaired driving.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Friday for Ashley J. Johnson, 34, for the allegation of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, second and subsequent, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison and a minimum of 28 days in treatment followed by another 30 days of aftercare.
The Comanche County Sheriff’s Department sent a deputy around 3:30 p.m. July 4 to 289 NE Happy Hollow Road for someone reported to be driving while huffing air cleaner, according to the warrant affidavit. The witness said a white van was parked in the middle of the road. She said it would stop and go multiple times.
The witness said she pulled behind the van and waited for about 4 minutes before getting out to check on the driver. She said the driver, Johnson, was passed out, drooling profusely from the mouth and her finger was on the trigger nozzle of a can of computer dust-off while the van was still in drive and children were screaming in the back seat, the affidavit states. She said she pounded on the window until the driver slightly regained consciousness.
When pulling the can away from Johnson, the witness said it “was totally frosty and half-empty,” according to the affidavit. She said Johnson told her she’d been cleaning the dash while fading in and out of consciousness. She noted Johnson wiped the drool from her face and pulled over when told to, although she claimed she wasn’t driving.
Johnson told Deputy Tonja Ekberg she didn’t understand why the witness was upset and claimed she wasn’t under the influence. She said the dust canister was probably open because it was stuck under her seat, the affidavit states. She agreed to a field sobriety test which the deputy said she failed.
Johnson has a prior Comanche County felony conviction from April 2018 for aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, records indicate.
A $50,000 cash warrant bond was set for Johnson.