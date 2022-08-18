A Lawton woman is accused of breaking into a former neighbor’s apartment, pouring syrup on several clothing items in the home, stealing hundreds of dollars worth of property, and stabbing the one-time neighbor.
According to an affidavit from the Comanche County Courthouse, Lawton Police Officers responded to a reported burglary at Deer Park Apartments, 2308 NW Hoover, at 9:12 p.m. Saturday, where they found residents Lonzo Lattin and Lelan Sanders visibly distraught outside.
Lattin told the responding officers that he and Sanders were returning from a baby shower when they saw a group of three people leaving their apartment. Lattin said that he recognized one of the people, Kayla Hackley, his former neighbor.
Lattin confronted the people leaving his apartment, and said he was stabbed by Hackley after approaching her, according to the affidavit.
The two told police that Hackley and the others had stolen several items from their apartment, including an assault rifle, $736 in cash, a TV set, and three Michael Kors purses.
Later that same night, Hackley and the two others who were coming out of the apartment, arrived at the Lawton Police Station to confess. They parked outside in a red SUV that a witness had claimed to see parked outside the apartment, the affidavit read.
Hackley said that she believed Lattin and Sanders had stolen items from her vacant apartment, and that when she broke in, she “lost it,” and started ruining items in the apartment and stealing items, according to the affidavit.
Hackley poured syrup on several articles of clothing in the apartment, and damaged other property, according to the affidavit.
Hackley claimed that she took the TV set and a video game console, which she claimed were her property to begin with. She also said that she stole toys for her child, and delivered some of the stolen items to the child’s father’s residence at Bellaire Apartments, though she alleged she didn’t know the apartment number.
Hackley also said that she discarded the assault rifle stolen from the apartment, though she also said she couldn’t give a specific location for where she disposed of it.
Hackley is in custody on two felony charges, one for assault with a dangerous weapon and one for second-degree burglary. She is also charged with one misdemeanor for malicious injury to property. The two other people who were with Hackley are each charged with felony second-degree burglary.