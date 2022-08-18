A Lawton woman is accused of breaking into a former neighbor’s apartment, pouring syrup on several clothing items in the home, stealing hundreds of dollars worth of property, and stabbing the one-time neighbor.

According to an affidavit from the Comanche County Courthouse, Lawton Police Officers responded to a reported burglary at Deer Park Apartments, 2308 NW Hoover, at 9:12 p.m. Saturday, where they found residents Lonzo Lattin and Lelan Sanders visibly distraught outside.