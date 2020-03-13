A 25-year-old Lawton mother has been charged for allegations she beat her 4-year-old girl.
Imunique Janae Andrews made her initial appearance in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of child abuse as well as a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer, records indicate. The child abuse charge is punishable with up to life in prison.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Andrews was arrested Tuesday after her daughter showed up to school with bruising.
Police responded to a child abuse call at a local elementary school and met with the principal, who said she’d seen injuries to the girl. She said her mother took her away from the school and then returned her a half hour later. According to the affidavit, this is when the girl showed signs of abuse, including blue, black and red bruising in a rectangular form from the top of her back to the top of her thighs.
Andrews arrived and began yelling at the officers while acting irate and following them around, the affidavit states. She was told multiple times to calm down and sit down but she is accused of failing to comply to the orders. When officers tried to detain her, she is accused of pulling away before she was taken under control and handcuffed, the affidavit states.
When asked if she knew why she was being detained, Andrews admitted to hitting the girl with a belt for “behavioral issues,” according to the affidavit. The girl told police her mother repeatedly “whooped her.”
A $5,000 bond was issued for Andrews. She returns to court at 3 p.m. April 20 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.