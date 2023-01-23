Lawton will resume selling treated water to those outside city limits

The City of Lawton will resume selling treated water to entities and individuals outside the city limits, as long as they meet specific criteria.

City Council members voted earlier this month to lift a moratorium that had been in place since June 2020, when the council set what it called a temporary moratorium on new water contracts. Those outside the city limits must hold a contract that is renewed each year to obtain treated water from the City of Lawton, and the moratorium had prevented any new contracts from being implemented (existing contracts could be renewed).

