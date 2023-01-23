Lawton will resume selling treated water to those outside city limits

The City of Lawton will resume selling treated water to entities and individuals outside the city limits, as long as they meet specific criteria.
City Council members voted earlier this month to lift a moratorium that had been in place since June 2020, when the council set what it called a temporary moratorium on new water contracts. Those outside the city limits must hold a contract that is renewed each year to obtain treated water from the City of Lawton, and the moratorium had prevented any new contracts from being implemented (existing contracts could be renewed).
At the time, council members said they wanted to address problems that water sales had inadvertently created: sprawl outside the city limits, and waterlines that are substandard or don't meet city building codes, meaning they leak or fail. Council members said in November the moratorium was intended to be temporary and it was time to resume water sales.
“I get calls from people all the time, saying ‘I’m ready to build’,” said Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh, adding those people can’t build without having access to water and the City of Lawton won’t give it to them. “I’d like to see us do something.”
That something is implementing a policy that sets specific guidelines based on whether the would-be buyer is an individual, multi-user/subdivision or rural water district. Council action on Jan. 10 that immediately lifted the moratorium also set the policy.
The process had been slowed by City Attorney John Ratliff's request for clarification on the utility billing process, with Ratliff saying the new policy couldn't be implemented until a clear billing system was in place.
“I don’t want to charge more than you are allowed,” Ratliff said, referring to criteria in a lawsuit settlement that specifies Lawton is limited to how much it can charge non-residents for water, meaning going above that amount would expose the city to liability.
Finance Director Joe Don Dunham said outside water users are charged for the water they use and some water-related fees, but do not pay the other fees charged to in-town utility customers. City officials have said water fees are based on the cost of treating raw water for public consumption.
That means while inside the city water rates are $23 per month for the first 2,000 gallons plus $4.65 per 1,000 gallons for any use over 2,000 gallons, the fee is $27.50 plus $6.89 per 1,000 gallons for those outside the city limits. Outside users also pay the $8.05 capital improvement fee, a pumping fee (which varies, depending on how much Lawton uses the Waurika pipeline system) and the $8.65 Waurika assessment (a fee charged to help the city pay off its Waurika water system debt). But, outside users also pay a $4.05 surcharge on that Waurika assessment, Dunham said.
That means while a Lawton water customer who uses 3,000 gallons of water a month pays $44.47 for those combined water fees, outside users would pay $64.99. But, those outside customers do not pay the refuse, sewer, drainage maintenance and stormwater fees as city residents do, Dunham said.
"Outside customers do not get the same services," he said.
Clarification on the issue this month prompted council members to approve a new council policy as they lifted the moratorium on outside water sales. That policy allows individuals to buy treated water if they are adjacent to or abut a public water main, while multi-users and subdivisions would have to be annexed into the city limits prior to development. Multi-users with existing contracts would be allowed to expand under the guidelines in their existing contact, but would be considered on a case-by-case basis.