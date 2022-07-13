Lawton will experience its second air quality alert day today because of elevated ozone levels.
The designation means the city will be “orange” on the Air Quality Index, a designation that means the air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups, and active people — especially those with respiratory diseases such as asthma — should avoid outdoor activities. Lawton’s first Air Quality Alert Day was July 1.
Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality urge residents to take action to avoid producing more pollutants. In Lawton, LATS (the city’s mass transit system) reduces all adult fares to 75 cents on Air Quality Action Days; adult fares typically are $1.50.
Other recommendations include:
• If you must drive, plan activities so trips can be combined. Turn off the air conditioner, at least on the way to work in the morning. Do not use drive-through windows, where you are forced to idle.
• If you must fill your vehicle’s gas tank, do it early in the morning before temperatures warm.
• Make sure gas caps on autos, lawn mowers and other equipment seal properly.
• Take your lunch to work rather than driving somewhere. If you drive, carpool with co-workers so fewer cars will be used.
• Abstain from using oil-based paints, solvents, cleaners or varnishes.
• Conserve energy in the house to reduce energy needs. Close blinds and close off rooms that do not need to be air-conditioned. Turn off unneeded lights and appliances.
• Postpone mowing or using edgers, trimmers, or other gasoline powered equipment, or use electric or manual equipment.