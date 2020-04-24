The City of Lawton will follow the governor’s recommendation to allow personal care businesses to reopen effective today, but not until those businesses have strong safety measures in place.
City Council members discussed those issues Thursday during a special morning meeting called to respond to concerns from Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh about council involvement in COVID-19 related decisions by the City of Lawton. But, the meeting also included discussion about Wednesday’s announcement by Gov. Kevin Stitt that Oklahoma would begin a phased-in reopening of businesses that had been closed in response to governmental efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Lawton officials said Thursday that Stitt’s comments were suggestions; the City of Lawton may follow those suggestions or continue to keep stricter guidelines in place, a decision already has been announced by the mayors of Oklahoma City, Norman and Stillwater. Those city leaders said they will keep their existing emergency orders in place through next week.
Mayor Stan Booker said after Thursday’s council meeting that he and Mayor Pro Tem/Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk would discuss the issue with the city’s emergency task force before rendering a decision. Under Chapter 8 of Lawton City Code, the mayor is the official in charge during proclamations of Civil Emergency, a provision the council amended earlier this month (at Booker’s request) to specify the mayor and mayor pro tem making decisions “in concert.”
In a decision announced late Thursday, the City of Lawton “will adhere to the April 24 reopening recommendations for certain businesses via Governor Kevin Stitt’s ‘OURS’ plan.” But, such businesses must have safety and health requirements — both state and City of Lawton directives — in place before they can open. That decision applies to hair salons, barbershops, spas, nail salons and pet groomers (in-store and mobile), and Booker said the cosmetology licensing board also has strict requirements that such businesses must follow.
Under state mandates, those businesses may be open for appointments only and must adhere to sanitation guidelines, to include washing hands, maintaining social distancing, considering wearing masks, and disinfecting frequently-touched items and surfaces.
City of Lawton officials said such businesses also must adhere to rules already required for other businesses, to include posting social distancing signage; installing sneeze guards at all indoor points of transaction (such as cash registers); and providing sanitizer or sanitizing wipes at all points of transaction.
In addition, all businesses must follow customer occupancy limits, which are set by the total square footage of the business. Under new revisions announced Wednesday, that means buildings with 75,000 or more square feet may have 150 customers at one time; buildings with less than 1,000 square feet may have two customers at one time; those in between those sizes should take total square footage and divide by 500 to determine the maximum number of customers.
Lawton officials said all essential businesses on the State of Oklahoma list of essential industries also may operate traditionally or indoors, versus curbside or delivery services, if desired. That link to Oklahoma Essential Industries is available through the City of Lawton website (lawtonok.gov), under its COVID-19 updates.
City officials said some things will remain unchanged from previous orders, to include the fact that Lawton City Hall and city sites remain closed, with limited exceptions. Also unchanged are openings announced by the city Wednesday, to include resumption of camping in city campgrounds and pleasure boating; reopening city tennis courts for singles play only; allowing churches to conduct drive-in outdoor services in their parking lots; and lifting the city’s curfew for those over the age of 18 (those under age 18 still must be off the streets between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.)
City basketball courts remain closed and playground equipment in city parks remains off limits (parks remain open, with social distancing guidelines and restrictions on the size of groups to 10 people or less).
Booker and Burk said they still are finalizing local information for Stitt’s order that will allow additional businesses to reopen May 1, with strict safety and sanitary requirements in place. Stitt’s directive includes restaurants, movie theaters, sporting venues, gyms, churches and tattoo parlors. The city’s statement says local direction “is expected to be finalized and disseminated in the near future.” An emergency order also is expected to be released later today.
Most council members indicated Thursday they prefer the City of Lawton to continue “strongly recommending” that masks be worn in public places, with exceptions granted for some individuals (those with health conditions, for example) and activities. Earlier this month, council members said they wanted to make wearing masks/face coverings mandatory in public, but Booker and Burk said that decision drew immediate concerns about finding enough masks for the 93,000 residents who live in Lawton.
Most council members said they favored the “highly recommended” status for face masks in public, with Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton (who said he always wears a mask in public) saying the choice is highly personal.
“I don’t know if you can legislate that,” he said, adding he favors “strongly, strongly” recommending it.
Burk said he likes the highly recommended designation, but favors mandatory for situations where there is public interaction. Fortenbaugh said he believes masks should not be mandated, except in situations where social distancing is not possible.”
Stitt’s guidelines also specified that residents age 65 or older and those part of vulnerable populations should continue to follow Safer at Home guidelines, which encourages them to stay at home and avoid all but necessary outings. Residents also are urged to avoid groups or facilities that may not readily allow social distancing (at least 6 feet between individuals).