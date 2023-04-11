City of Lawton staff is ready to move forward with plans to renovate the historic Central Fire Station, and to sign an agreement with the State of Oklahoma specifying everybody’s roles in the Goodyear Boulevard bypass project.

City Council members will act on a recommendation today to sign an agreement for professional design services with C.H. Guernsey and Company, the firm tasked with helping to convert Lawton’s first stand-alone fire station into administrative space for Lawton Fire Department. The station on Southwest D Avenue functioned as a fire station for almost 100 years, from its opening in 1931 until spring 2021. It spans fire-fighting eras from water carts to ladder trucks so tall they barely fit through the bay doors.

