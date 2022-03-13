Lawton and Walter students were among the state winners at Oklahoma’s 2022 Poetry Out Loud competition.
Abigail Grimes of Lawton High School, and Hadlee Smith, Walters High School, were among the top five students placing in the competition.
Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that encourages the study of great poetry by offering educational materials and a dynamic recitation competition to high schools across the country. Poetry Out Loud uses a pyramid structure. Beginning at the classroom level, winners advance to a schoolwide competition, then to the state competition and ultimately to the national finals.