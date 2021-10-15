The Alzheimer’s Association will hold a ceremony and walk Saturday to raise awareness of the 6 million people in the United States battling Alzheimer’s.
The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Patriot Pavilion in Elmer Thomas Park. At 10 a.m., an opening ceremony will be held, and the walk will begin immediately after, ending at 11 a.m.
Health care providers from the Lawton-based Hearts That Care volunteer clinic will attend the walk to provide services and to raise awareness of the work they do. Counselors from Our House MHSA also will be in attendance to raise awareness of mental health services they provide.
There will be a donation box for the Alzheimer’s Association at the Patriot Pavilion, and all attendees are encouraged to donate.
Due to health concerns related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organizers encourage interested residents to register online at www.lawtonwalk.org rather than in person.
The master of ceremonies will be Albert Rivas. Coffee will be provided by Viridian Coffee Co. and water will be provided by Hilton Hotels and Resorts.
For more information on the Alzheimer’s association, visit alz.org or call 877-272-3900.