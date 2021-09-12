Precincts across the city will open Tuesday for the Lawton mayoral election and the Ward 2 City Council representative.
Voters in Grandfield and Caddo County also will hold special elections Tuesday.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with any registered voter in Lawton eligible to cast ballots for mayor. The Ward 2 race, comprised of neighborhoods in north and east Lawton, is open only to registered voters who live in that ward.
Three candidates are vying for mayor, including incumbent Stan Booker, who is completing his first three-year term. His challengers both ran for the office three years ago: Palmer Moore Jr. and Sherene L. Williams.
Ward 2 voters are selecting a replacement for long-time Councilman Keith Jackson, who did not seek re-election because of term limits. Five candidates are vying for that seat: Shelli Fox, Justin Hackeny, Kelly Harris, Mark Malone and Richard Strickland. Fox and Malone were candidates for the seat three years ago; Harris has run for the seat in the past.
Candidates must win a simple majority — 50 percent plus one — of the ballots cast to avoid a runoff. If that doesn’t happen, the top two winners in a race (meaning, those who received the highest number of votes) will proceed to the Nov. 9 runoff.
The winners will be sworn into office for their three-year terms in January, along with Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins, who did not draw an opponent. Like Booker, Hankins also is completing her first term.
Ward 2 contains portions of north and east Lawton, to include the area between Rogers Lane and Northwest Ferris, North Sheridan Road to Interstate 44. An area east of Interstate 44 also is included: along East Gore Boulevard to Flower Mound Road, north on Flower Mound Road to Northeast Cache Road, Cache Road to Northeast 15th Street, Northeast 15th Street to Rogers Lane, and Rogers Lane to Flower Mound Road, then north. A map of the ward is available through the City of Lawton website: lawtonok.gov.
Residents are reminded that they need to present photo identification or their voter registration card to receive a ballot.
Lawton isn’t the only site for elections.
In Caddo County, a special election has been called to allow voters to decide who will fill the unexpired term for the District 2 Caddo County commissioner seat formerly held by Randy McLemore, who died in February.
Candidates are Belita Jo Lee Byrd, Republican; and Jeff Boren, Democrat.
In Tillman County, Grandfield residents will vote on a proposition to grant Public Service Company of Oklahoma a 25-year non-exclusive franchise agreement to use public rights of way for its facilities to provide electric service to the town.