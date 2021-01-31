Lawton residents will have the chance to set a new — and higher — hotel-motel tax on Feb. 9, but it’s a decision that won’t affect them.
The hotel-motel tax, originally created more than 30 years ago, is a fee charged on the rental of hotel and motel rooms in Lawton. But, the City of Lawton ordinance that creates the tax specifically exempts Lawton residents from paying the fee, a decision made years ago by city leaders who argue the benefit of the tax is that it is paid by visitors to support initiatives that make Lawton a better place to live.
The ballot proposal would set a new tax beginning May 1 (the existing five-year tax expires April 30), but also increases what is now a 5.5 percent tax to 7 percent. It also takes what is now a 5-year tax and extends it through April 30, 2031, only the second time the tax has been longer than five years. Voter approval means the tax continues uninterrupted; rejection would eliminate the tax beginning May 1.
As defined by the ballot and the city ordinance that sets criteria, revenues generated by the tax must be placed in a special fund designed by the City of Lawton, then appropriated annually exclusively for the “purposes of encouraging, promoting and fostering conventions, tourism, industrial development and economic development in the City of Lawton....” That limitation has been on the tax since it was created at the request of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce in 1986.
This year’s proposal contains another new provision: extending the tax to Airbnb and similar rental establishments.
Now officially designated the hotel/transient guest tax ordinance, the ordinance adds a new category of operator: a person or entity who charges for the occupancy or receives a service fee or commission for the occupancy of a room. The designation would allow the city to begin collecting the tax on rentals by companies such as Airbnb and VRBO, which are increasingly popular in communities across the country, including Lawton, said Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk. Now, the tax is limited to hotel and motel rooms.
The definition of hotel was expanded to include vacation rental homes, transient guest homes, tourist homes, houses or courts, rooming houses, bed and breakfast establishments, trailer houses and dormitory spaces where bed space is rented to individuals or groups.
It is the ordinance that specifies the tax is charged only to those who do not live in Lawton. Lawton residents are excluded, as are those working for the U.S. government or any agency or division thereof and the State of Oklahoma and any political subdivision thereof. That would include military personnel in Lawton on military orders, city officials said.
In past years, the 5.5 percent tax has generated about $1.2 million annually. City officials cut that estimate in half for the 2020-2021 fiscal year because of the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on travel and tourism, to include hotel occupancy rates.
Under a funding formula set by the City Council, 70 percent of the tax revenues had been allocated to the chamber of commerce and Lawton Economic Development Corporation (that percentage was reduced to 60 percent this fiscal year). The remainder was allocated to three other areas: 14 percent (18 percent this year) to tourism, 11 percent (15 percent this year) to the city’s economic development fund, and 5 percent (7 percent this year) to the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority.
The hotel-motel tax has been approved by voters every time it has been placed on the ballot. It has been a five-year tax for most of its life, except for the 10-year tax approved by voters in 2006. That tax was replaced with the current five-year tax.