Lawton residents settled one City Council race Tuesday, but left a second council seat in the air until the November runoff.

Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren retained his seat Tuesday, allowing the council’s longest-tenured member to complete his final term. In Ward 7, Councilwoman Onreka Johnson will face a runoff election with Sherene L. Williams, after voters in that ward trimmed a four-person race to two candidates.

