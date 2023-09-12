Lawton residents settled one City Council race Tuesday, but left a second council seat in the air until the November runoff.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren retained his seat Tuesday, allowing the council’s longest-tenured member to complete his final term. In Ward 7, Councilwoman Onreka Johnson will face a runoff election with Sherene L. Williams, after voters in that ward trimmed a four-person race to two candidates.
Warren faced two challengers for his seat, ultimately winning 159 votes, or 53.36 percent of the 298 votes cast in that ward. Malden Smith won 99 votes, or 33.22 percent of the total, while Carolyn Marie Shyne won 40 votes, or 13.42 percent.
In Ward 7, Williams won the most votes, but didn’t hit the 50 percent plus one margin needed to avoid a runoff. Williams won 199 votes, or 47.27 percent of the 421 total cast in that ward, while Johnson won 149 votes, or 35.39 percent. Cindy Edgar won 37 votes, or 8.79 percent and Christal Thompkins won 36 votes, or 8.55 percent.
Johnson said she will continue fighting to serve a new term.
“I look forward to getting out there and educating people about what we’re doing and some of the projects I want to continue, and some of the projects I want to get to,” she said.
Johnson said she plans a different strategy for the weeks of campaigning leading up to the Nov. 14 runoff election.
“Mainly, getting out there and providing people with the information they are looking for, and educating people that it is important to come out and vote,” Johnson said of her strategy. “I would love to see a higher turnout.”
Williams said she is pleased to proceed to the runoff, and plans to win.
“I’m still looking forward to serving the citizens here in Ward 7,” she said. “I do expect to win in November, and because I plan to win, I’m looking forward to making some changes for the better in Ward 7.”
Williams said she will change her strategy a bit, saying she plans to be a “little more aggressive than what I’ve been doing, as far as communicating with the citizens of Ward 7.”
Warren said he is looking forward to serving the citizens of Ward 8 in what will be his last three-year term before terming out.
“I just appreciate the confidence that the citizens in Ward 8 have in me,” he said, adding his plan is to continue working on the projects and decisions that will be facing the city in coming years.
Warren said that includes the work of the Youth Sports Trust Authority, whose members already are making strong headway in expanding and strengthening youth sports in the community; investigating a proposal to expand aquatic recreation for residents; and setting priorities for streets and bridge projects. He also wants to pursue a new project centered on Lawton’s storm siren warning system, adopting a system like the one in Norman that ensures every resident in every house can hear sirens in the event of storms.