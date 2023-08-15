Lawton voters have until Friday to register for Sept. 12 elections

Lawton residents have until Friday to register to vote in the Sept. 12 Lawton municipal elections.
Those ballots will include a city-wide proposition to extend Lawton’s Ad Valorem Street Improvement Program to provide for an additional $60 million for road and bridge work, and elections to allow residents in Wards 7 and 8 to elect representatives to the Lawton City Council. While any registered voter in the city can vote in the ad valorem proposition election, the council races are open only to the residents of Wards 7 and 8.
Registration is necessary only for those who haven’t registered with the county election board.
Early voting for those elections will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 7 and 8 at the Comanche County Election Board, located in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and C. Polls also will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day, Sept. 12.
Residents who need to look up their polling place, verify their registration information, or view sample ballots may do so online by using the Online Voter Tool on the Oklahoma State Election Board website: www.elections.ok.gov. Sample ballots also are available at the Comanche County Election Board, 315 SW 5th Room 206, or 353-1880.