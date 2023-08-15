Lawton voters have until Friday to register for Sept. 12 elections

Lawton residents have until Friday to register to vote in the Sept. 12 Lawton municipal elections.

Those ballots will include a city-wide proposition to extend Lawton’s Ad Valorem Street Improvement Program to provide for an additional $60 million for road and bridge work, and elections to allow residents in Wards 7 and 8 to elect representatives to the Lawton City Council. While any registered voter in the city can vote in the ad valorem proposition election, the council races are open only to the residents of Wards 7 and 8.

