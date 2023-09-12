Casting ballots

One voter casts her ballot in the machine for counting as another couple sign in to make their marks Tuesday morning at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church polling station. Voters across Lawton were casting ballots on a proposal to extend Lawton’s ad valorem streets program for another 10 years, while voters in Wards 7 and 8 were also electing City Council representatives.

 Scott Rains/staff

Lawton will extend its Ad Valorem Streets Improvement Program by 10 years and another $60 million.

By a 41-vote margin, residents agreed Tuesday to approve the proposition extending an ad valorem program they initially created in 2017, one that restricts its revenue to repair and reconstruction of streets and bridges. Less than 2,400 residents cast ballots in the race, with a final tally of 1,216 “yes” votes or 50.86 percent of the total cast and 1,175 “no” votes or 49.14 percent.

Recommended for you