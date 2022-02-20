Matthew Sims is honoring combat veterans in Lawton one sign at a time.
Sims is the driving force behind an effort to place reserved parking signs for Purple Heart/combat veterans at local businesses. On Friday, the 50th sign in Southwest Oklahoma was installed at Central Plaza.
Sims, himself a thrice wounded combat veteran, said he wanted to find a way to give back to wounded veterans in the community. Sims was an active duty Army medic for 23 years, and his last duty station was at Fort Sill. After retirement in 2019, he and his family decided to stay here. He is a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 602 in Lawton.
He said his original idea was to design the signs and pay for them himself. Then he discovered the Wounded Warriors Family Support organization in Nebraska; they already had the signs. The signs sprouting up around Lawton are supplied by the Nebraska organization and Sims uses donations to pay the shipping costs.
The signs have been put up at more than 40 locations in Lawton and Elgin. On Friday, it was time to install the 50th sign outside one of the north entrances at Central Plaza.
Altogether, eight signs will be installed at the main entrances to Centra Plaza, said Jill Rodriguez, director of Tenant Relationships.
“Mr. Sims reached out to me and I thought it was a great way to support his organization,” Rodriguez said. “We chose the North entry because it is easy for them to get in and out of the mall. We are excited to take part in this, because they are our local heroes and we want to support them.”
Sims is not content to stop spreading the signs around Southwest Oklahoma.
“Next I want to take them to state parks and then to national parks,” he said.