Retired Army Chaplain Kiyoung Jeong, pastor of Lawton’s New Light United Methodist Church, is the only American to receive the 2021 National Order of Merit from South Korea. Jeong was one of five individuals chosen to receive the prestigious award.
Consul G. Myung Soo Ahn, a representative of the South Korean Consulate, traveled to Lawton on Thursday to present the award to Jeong. The National Order of Merit is awarded to those who have contributed to the improvement of the people’s welfare and national development in the fields of politics, economics, society, education and academia.
“This is very honorable for myself, but I would like to share this award with my church members because we have been in community service all together,” Jeong said.
Jeong was selected for his work with veterans, and in particular with those who served during the Korean War. He also has been an advocate for awareness of South Korean culture in the Lawton community. Jeong helped raise funds to place a Korean War monument in Elmer Thomas Park, raising $100,000 to help establish the monument.
Jeon enlisted in 2002 and served for three years as a chaplain on active duty in the U.S. Army and 11 years in the Army Reserves after his active duty before retiring.
After his service, he continued to work with veterans by partnering with a member of his church for weekly visits to local nursing homes and assisted living facilities. He also helped establish a Korean language school at New Light that is open to the public.
Jeong has served as the church pastor since 2004, and said he is proud of the work his church has been able to do with its limited size.
“With the pandemic, we have around 50 members. They devote their time and their money. We have been paying for our building, but even though that’s a big portion of the budget we did not stop paying the other apportionments. We still support missionary and community service. We still try to serve other,” Jeong said.
Jeong is thankful for the award, and said that it would not have been possible without the work of his church congregation.