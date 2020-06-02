Monday marked 100 years of life for Merle Alvis Lum, a World War II veteran. Lum and about 50 guests celebrated his 100th birthday with Lawton Mayor Stan Booker, members of the 2nd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment of Fort Sill and a special musical appearance by Buster Swoopes, who sang “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
Booker spoke briefly, honoring the veteran and then stepped aside to allow Staff Sgt. Kionna Huewitt and other members of Fort Sill’s 2/6 ADA to present Lum a special proclamation signed by the battalion commander and command sergeant major. The unit then presented the centenarian with a challenge coin, T-shirt and other gifts.
Lum then entertained the crowd with his rendition of Big Bill Broonzy’s “I Get the Blues When it Rains,” complete with a guitar instrumental.
Paula Patterson, director of operations for BrookRidge, said that Lum is a pleasure to have as a resident.
“He keeps us entertained,” she said. “He has several instruments that he plays, including the harmonica and guitar. He’s usually good for some jokes and stories. After a hundred years, you have a lot of stories.”
Lum spoke briefly about reaching 100 years and attributes his longevity to hereditary, saying his own father lived to be 93 years old, and only owned one car — a 1930 Chevrolet. After the Chevy broke down, the senior Lum rode horses for the remainder of his life until being thrown from an ornery colt and breaking his hip. Lum died shortly after at the age of 93.
Lum served as a signals technician during the latter part of World War II as a member of the 931st Signal Battalion of the Army Air Force. While stationed in Liuchow, China, to provide communications for Headquarters, 10th U.S. Air Force, Lum said his unit’s work in intercepting Axis communications helped to break the stalemate at the infamous Battle of the Bulge.
After the war, Lum worked as a civilian radio technician at Fort Sill, retiring in 1988 after over 40 years.