Lawton youth sports officials are keeping their options open as they continue to pursue two potential sites for an indoor youth sports complex.
Members of the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority voted Thursday to file an application with the Commissioners of the Land Office for a long-term lease agreement on school trust land adjacent to the Grandview Sports Complex on Southwest 52nd Street, and to approve a non-binding Letter of Intent with the Kiowa Comanche Apache Intertribal Land Use Committee for trust land at Cache Road and Interstate 44, north of Elmer Thomas Park.
The sites were the top choices of Eastern Sports Management for what will become an indoor sports complex that is expected to house indoor turf fields and basketball courts that can be converted to volleyball courts. That complex is one of the priorities for the trust authority, as trustees and operator Eastern Sports Management transition sports programs formerly coordinated by the City of Lawton to a private entity governed by the trust authority and operated on a day-to-day basis by Eastern Sports Management.
Trust authority members indicated support last month for using 60 acres of school trust land adjacent to the Grandview Complex, located west of Eisenhower High School and Elementary School. But, other tracts caught Eastern Sports Management’s attention as it analyzed 10 sites across Lawton, including KCA trust land along Cache Road. That’s why Trust Authority Chairman Brian Henry said in February that any discussion about the Grandview site was just that, discussion.
“There are other options,” he said.
One of those options became stronger several weeks ago. Henry said he had a “pleasant surprise” when he was contacted by the KCA Intertribal Land Use Committee and told that entity was interested in a partnership. The committee met last week and approved a non-biding Letter of Intent outlining that interest, which would allow negotiations on 80 acres of the 320-acre tract of land along Cache Road between Fort Sill Boulevard and Interstate 44.
Henry said the Letter of intent outlines a 55-year lease for a payment of $1 a year. Additional plans include a payment equivalent to what would be paid in sales tax from sales in that complex (mostly concession), with those funds to be dedicated to operating that complex. Trust land is not subject to local taxation.
While trust authority members are interested in the KCA trust land, they also plan to pursue the school land option in southwest Lawton. That’s why trustees also agreed with Henry’s plan to file an application for a long-term lease with the Commissioners of the Land Office. Henry said he has had tentative discussions about the possibility of leasing 60 acres of school land and officials there suggested Lawton make a formal application so the proposal can be evaluated.
School land is leased to entities based on its fair market value, and determining its value means an appraisal the trust authority will have to pay for, Henry said. That is why trust authority members also approved a request for limited support and services from the City of Lawton, seeking $10,000 for expenses related to the appraisal. Henry said funds would be spent only “if we move forward with this location.”
Henry said the next step in the KCA land proposal is obtaining the blessing of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, whose approval is necessary for use of tribal trust land. That part of the process could take a while; work with the school land commission is expected to last three to six months.
As part of the KCA process, trustees approved a letter of engagement with Feller Snider Attorneys at Law, to help negotiate a long-term lease, and another request for limited support and funding with the City of Lawton, for $75,000 to cover related expenses. While the $10,000 for the school land process will be spent only if the trust authority secures an agreement with the land commission, a portion of the $75,000 might be necessary to see if the trust land is an option, Henry said.
“There’s still a lot to get done with this,” he said.