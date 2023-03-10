Indoor youth sports complex site

Trust land held by the Kiowa Comanche Apache Intertribal Land Use Committee, located on Cache Road between Fort Sill Boulevard and Interstate 44, is one of two sites being analyzed for an indoor youth sports complex.

 Map by Debbie Sinderson

Lawton youth sports officials are keeping their options open as they continue to pursue two potential sites for an indoor youth sports complex.

Members of the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority voted Thursday to file an application with the Commissioners of the Land Office for a long-term lease agreement on school trust land adjacent to the Grandview Sports Complex on Southwest 52nd Street, and to approve a non-binding Letter of Intent with the Kiowa Comanche Apache Intertribal Land Use Committee for trust land at Cache Road and Interstate 44, north of Elmer Thomas Park.

