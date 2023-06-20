A city trust authority is moving forward with plans to restore playing fields in Lawton to prime shape.

Members of the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority voted earlier this month to launch the process of finding someone to maintain athletic fields in Ahlschlager, McMahon and Eastside parks, work that will complement field rebuilding efforts already under way. Finding someone to maintain the fields is expected to take less than a month, Trust Authority Chairman Brian Henry indicated as authority members voted unanimously to launch the two-week bidding process. The group will accept bids through Friday, then hold a special meeting June 26 to award the contract so the maintenance contract can go into effect July 1, the start of the new fiscal year.

