Trash Off

City of Lawton Waste Division workers load a door into a truck during Saturday’s Trash Off in the parking lot of McMahon Memorial Auditorium.

 Scott Rains/staff

Participants and city crews working during last weekend’s Trash Off collected almost 40 tons of debris.

The annual effort is Lawton’s contribution to Earth Day and to the local environment in general, with volunteers working all morning to clean up trash in high profile areas such as parks and roadway shoulders, while volunteers at Trash Off headquarters collect bulk debris dropped off by residents.

