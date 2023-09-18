Westwin Elements
Courtesy Westwin Elements

Lawton economic development entities have slated a town hall meeting Oct. 11 with Westwin Elements.

Members of the Lawton Economic Development Authority, Comanche County Industrial Development Authority and Lawton Economic Development Corporation, along with the City of Lawton will be the hosts for a question and answer session set from 6-8 p.m. at McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. All four entities are part of local efforts to support Westwin Element’s proposal to build a cobalt-nickel refinery in southwest Lawton.

