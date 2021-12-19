The City of Lawton will spend almost $4 million on radios and equipment for its emergency responders, initially covering the cost from Lawton's share of American Rescue Plan Act grants.
The proposal, approved unanimously Tuesday by the City Council, will allow the city's emergency responders to replace what administrators say is an outdated system so obsolete parts are difficult to find.
City administrators initially had proposed the council amend the 2019 Capital Improvements Program to add another category within public safety spending, allowing allocation of CIP funds for the equipment. Instead, that funding proposal was stricken from Tuesday's council agenda and ARPA funding was designated instead.
The CIP still may ultimately be the funding source.
Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk said city administrators still are "reviewing numbers" in terms of funding ability from the 2019 CIP, which already allocates $2.684 million annually toward public safety entities. City code specifies the categories that money from the 2019 CIP can fund. The original proposal was to expand public safety purposes to include purchasing an updated public safety radio system for police, fire and emergency dispatch, in an amount not to exceed $4 million. That funding would have been in addition to the public safety allocation for hiring and equipping personnel, and providing pay increases for existing personnel.
Burk said city administrators were instead proposing the council use a portion of the $18.2 million ARPA funding allocated to Lawton over the next two years as a contingency plan, pending the outcome of an audit on public safety sales tax. One-half percent of the total 2.125 percent CIP sales tax is allocated to public safety, water, sewer and the city's emergency fund.
Burk said if that audit agrees, the funding still can be allocated from the CIP rather than ARPA funds.
Police and fire administrators say it is critical to replace the radio equipment. Simply put: the 15-year-old radio system is obsolete, making it difficult if not impossible to find replacement parts, said Interim Fire Chief Jared Williams, Lawton Police Department Capt. Alvin Winham and Emergency Communications Director Jessica Carter.
Williams said the fire department's equipment "is reaching the end of its useful life," adding that securing new radio equipment "is a matter of public safety."
The existing equipment came when Lawton received 800 MHz radios from the Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security in 2008 as part of the state radio system. But, those radios no longer are in production, and City Manager Michael Cleghorn said the city has been relying on the internet to secure parts.
City administrators also said Lawton is part of the statewide radio system, which already has upgraded its infrastructure using federal CARES Act funding. Lawton's system must be updated to keep it compatible — and linked — with the state's system.
Administrators cite another challenge: law enforcement has been implementing encryption to secure communications, but Lawton's system is not encrypted. "For interoperability between different agencies, it is important that they are able to communication with one another during a multi-agency incident," department heads said in the agenda commentary. The upgrade would add AES 256bit encryption to all police radios and fire command staff portable radios.
In response to a council question, city staff said encryption can be turned off per channel, but they recommend Lawton police decide beforehand which channels will be encrypted and which will not.
Burk said buying the equipment from the state's contract system, through the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, will save almost $340,000. Council members were told the potential of savings was the reason for the push to secure the existing price with Motorola Systems, because the firm plans a 10-15 percent price increase Jan. 15.