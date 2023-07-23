Lawton will be participating in the Let’s Talk About It series “The Gilded Age.”

The McMahon Auditorium Authority, in collaboration with the City of Lawton Arts and Humanities division, the City of Lawton and Cameron University, is coordinating the book club that is organized by Oklahoma Humanities and funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities. The free series is open to the public and is designed to foster connections among readers throughout the state.

