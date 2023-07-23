Lawton will be participating in the Let’s Talk About It series “The Gilded Age.”
The McMahon Auditorium Authority, in collaboration with the City of Lawton Arts and Humanities division, the City of Lawton and Cameron University, is coordinating the book club that is organized by Oklahoma Humanities and funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities. The free series is open to the public and is designed to foster connections among readers throughout the state.
“The Gilded Age” series is designed to explore the literary response to the social changes of that era. By delving into this theme, program partners seek to shed light on the critical function of several writers whose works question the superficial prosperity of the time, organizers said.
Let’s Talk About It is a five-part scholar-led discussion group that brings books to life and encourages thought-provoking discussions. All book discussions will occur at the Cameron University Library, located at 2800 W Gore Blvd, at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month, July through November. The series includes:
• Aug. 17: “The Red Badge of Courage,” with Jason Poudrier
• Sept. 21: “The Awakening,” with Dr. William Carney
• Oct. 19: “The Souls of Black Folk,” with Dr. Judy Neale
• Nov. 16: “The Call of the Wild,” with Dr. Margery Kingsley
While some of the works in this series may be familiar to American readers, others may be less well-known, organizers said. However, through the context of the series, readers will gain deeper insights into the original purposes of these books and develop an awareness of the tension between societal institutions and literary voices.
Residents who want to participate may get copies of the books at the City of Lawton Arts & Humanities office, located in McMahon Auditorium at 801 NW Ferris, during office hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.