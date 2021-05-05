The Lawton Fort Sill community will celebrate the National Day of Prayer with two events on Thursday.
A community prayer breakfast will be held from 7-8:30 a.m. at the Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan. The free breakfast is limited to 150 people. The event will feature local speakers and music.
The second event will held from noon to 1 p.m. on steps on the south side of City Hall, 912 SW C. The noon event will be come-and-go and will feature community leaders and music. In case of bad weather, the event will be held in the City Hall auditorium.
The purpose of the National Day of Prayer is to pray for our leaders at every level of government, churches and families and first responders, said Bishop John Dunaway, pastor of Abundant Life Christian Church in Lawton.
“We have a lot of challenges but prayer is the key and that will bring us together in unity at the foot of the cross,” said Don Barnes, senior paster of First Assembly of God. “If we pray, there’s no challenge we can’t overcome.
“Lawton is a diverse place and we want to come together and celebrate that,” Barnes said.
For those who cannot attend in person, the event will be livestreamed at Facebook/LawtonPrays.