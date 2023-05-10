Lawton will be one of the host sites Thursday for listening sessions assessing the needs of aging Oklahomans.
The Oklahoma Department of Human Services will hold the session from 1-4 p.m. at the Comanche County Health Department, 1010 S. Sheridan Road.
Organizers say the open forum listening sessions are designed to gather critical information from the current aging community and is providers to help in the development of a Multisector Plan on Aging. By 2030 — for the first time ever — the number of people over 65 will outnumber those under age 18. This historic number of older Oklahomans will require a transformation in the way public, private and non-profit groups approach the priorities for this significant population, health officials said. To support this change, Oklahoma Human Services is looking 10 years into the future and reimagining how it can better serve aging Oklahomans.
The goal of a Multisector Plan on Aging is to give every senior the confidence to live life on their terms and to provide them with the resources they need to lead a healthy lifestyle, health officials said. In order to develop this comprehensive plan by August 2024, the agency is asking for the community’s input.
“We are calling for your feedback to help shape the future landscape for older Oklahomans,” said Jeromy Buchanan, director of Community Living, Aging and Protective Services (CAP) for Oklahoma Human Services. “We want to accurately tailor our plan to the specific needs of this growing population. Any person or organization interested in improving the lives of their neighbors can play a meaningful role in the development of our Multisector Plan on Aging.”
Listening sessions also are planned in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Woodward and McAlester. A virtual listening session will be available from 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 25 for who will not be able to attend the in-person sessions. Information is available at the department’s website: oklahoma.gov/okdhs.html