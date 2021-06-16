For the second day in a row, the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality is declaring an Air Quality Action Day for Lawton.
The designation means air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals, typically defined as those with respiratory and other health issues. Such individuals are urged to refrain from outdoor activities while ozone levels (the pollutant identified in the alert) are in the Orange category on the Air Quality Index. The conditions typically occur on hot days with minimal winds, which allow ozone to concentrate at ground level.
The City of Lawton and ODEQ offers a list of suggestions for residents to help lessen the pollutants that prompt the dangerous ozone. Actions include:
• Limit driving by riding LATS, the city’s mass transit system, where adult fares are half-price (75 cents) on Air Quality Action Days; or by walking, bicycling or carpooling. Those who must drive should plan activities so trips can be combined. If you drive, turn off your air conditioner, at least on the way to work in the morning.
• If you must fill your vehicle’s gas tank, do it early in the morning before temperatures increase. Avoid using drive-through windows, where you are forced to idle.
• Make sure gas caps on automobiles, lawn mowers and other equipment seal properly.
• Abstain from using oil-based paints, solvents, cleaners or varnishes.
• Conserve energy in the house to reduce energy needs. Shut blinds and close off rooms that do not need to be air-conditioned. Turn off unneeded lights and appliances. Postpone mowing or using edgers, trimmers, or other gasoline powered equipment, or use electric or manual equipment.