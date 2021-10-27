A proposal to create a public trust authority governing youth sports is the next step in a plan to invigorate sports in Lawton and bring money back to the community, City Council members said Tuesday.
Council members signed off on a proposal initiated by Mayor Stan Booker and Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren to create a new public trust authority, one dedicated to administering youth sports programs and managing “select” athletic facilities. City officials indicated those facilities could include a new indoor youth sports complex that is being contemplated, funded with $8 million in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program, and more funding to be sought from donations and grants.
The facility is expected to be among the priorities identified in a parks master plan being created for the City of Lawton.
Tuesday’s proposal would follow in the steps of entities such as the FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) Development Trust Authority created in January by the council to oversee the defense contractor complex being created inside Central Plaza; and the Lawton Economic Development Authority, a long-standing authority that handles the downtown revitalization project.
Brian Henry, one of three community leaders who brought the idea of an indoor youth sports complex to city leaders, said the feedback supporters are getting is that it is time for the next step: management of that complex. Henry said he, Hossein Moini and Albert Johnson Jr. (the initiators of the sports complex idea) have been looking at other communities to see what they are doing.
“We believe we need to and can do better with this,” he said, of a proposal supporters believe will enhance youth sports and bring back families who are sending their children to other communities for sports programs because Lawton is without.
Henry said every community the men have talked to say they use outside entities to oversee their sports programs. Those cities include Stillwater, Norman and Edmond, he and council members said.
Warren said the proposal for a trust authority is not a reflection on city parks and recreation staff members who now oversee the youth sports offered by the City of Lawton. Rather, it is an effort to ease the burden for staff members who “have too wide of a burden” by creating an entity dedicated to that work.
“I want all youth in the city to have a change to participate,” he said, of the youth sports program.
Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh said the proposal will allow Lawton to recapture youth and families who now travel to other cities to participate in sports, taking their tax dollars with them. Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, whose involvement in youth sports dates back almost 20 years, said he would rather see the city privatize sports complex operations, as other cities have done. He said while the public trust may be a good place to start, the city ultimately needs a private entity to operate the new complex.
“Make it a self sustaining entity,” he said, of plans proposed in 2019 to keep the facility self sustaining by allowing fees paid by those participating to support operations, adding while a public trust is not a bad way to begin, “it needs to be privatized.”
That goal touches on something community leaders, including Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson, have said: all youth must be allowed to participate, perhaps through scholarships, Johnson said. Henry said his research indicates some retail businesses that focus on sports equipment offer scholarships and funding to disadvantaged youth, ensuring they can participate. Henry said those businesses include two already in Lawton.
Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk said city staff recognizes a trust authority to oversee youth sports is the direction the city needs to move, adding that discussions with other Oklahoma cities revealed they contract out youth sports operations to private entities.
“That needs to be the way we’re moving,” he said, of a directive for investigation that already has been issued to the new Parks and Recreation director.
Warren said the strongest argument for the complex may be financial: there will be dollars from southwest Oklahoma spent in Lawton “that aren’t here now, and probably have not been here ever.”