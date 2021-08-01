The birth of Lawton transpired on Aug. 6, 1901, after a lottery was introduced for the land by each 160-acre plot. This was the last of the Indian lands in the Oklahoma Territory, where the Kiowa, Comanche and Apache reservation was opened for settlement by the federal government.
To celebrate the long history of the town, the City of Lawton has teamed with the Women that VOTE Arts Corporation to host a weekend-long celebration, the 120 Roundabout, starting Thursday.
“What excites me the most is sharing the history of our city. And going forward, we hope we can team up with more Lawton organizations to celebrate Lawton’s birthday. The more we understand and learn about each other, it will only help better the city,” said Lawton Arts and Humanities Administrator Jason Poudrier
This year, the city of Lawton is introducing 120 Roundabout punch cards, where residents who visit at least six of the 12 locations may be entered to win a prize valued at $500. Citizens visiting all 12 locations can be entered to have a name engraved onto a bench that will be placed at Shepler Park. To win in either category, guests must be present at the culminating event on Aug. 22.
“Most ideas are generated when multiple voices are heard, so after talking with Barbara Curry and Tiffany Vrska, we found that punch cards are the most efficient way to see if people are participating and gives the participants an incentive at the end celebration,” said Poudrier.
Participants may pick up punch cards at the City of Lawton Birthday Celebration on Thursday. After Thursday, participants may pick them up during the week from 2-4 p.m. at the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, 302 W. Gore, or from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lawton Arts & Humanities office, 801 Ferris.
Following is a list of events:
THURSDAY
City of Lawton Birthday Celebration, 5:30 p.m., Banquet Room of City Hall
Starting at 5:30 p.m., the 120 Roundabout kicks off with an award ceremony in the banquet room of City Hall, Southwest 9th Street and C Avenue. The presentation will include the “Lawton Award of Excellence” award, recognizing the life and contributions of former Lawton police officer C.H. Brazzell for exemplifying outstanding excellence in service to the community. The ceremony will recognize the Lawton Rangers and the Pioneer Women’s Club of Lawton for their 83 years of service.
FRIDAY
Lawton History Night, 6 -7:30 p.m., Leslie Powell Art Gallery
Leslie Powell Art Gallery, 620 D Avenue, will host historians from different historical groups in Lawton. Two poets, Maureen Durant, and Ben Myers, will read over some of their poems. Durant will read from her release, “Skirmishes on the Okie-Irish Boarder”, talking about growing up in Lawton, her family history and her affiliation with Fort Sill. Myers will read from his newest book, “Black Sunday”, which is composed of sonnets from the Oklahoma Dust Bowl. Guests may view current art at the gallery. Refreshments will be provided.
SATURDAY
Rangers Breakfast, 7 a.m., LO Ranch Clubhouse
The Lawton Rangers will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast, free to any military service members and veterans at the LO Ranch Clubhouse, 2004 SE 60th Street. Cost is $5 per plate and will run until all the food is gone.
Lawton Farmers Market, 8 a.m., Cameron Stadium
From 8 a.m. to noon, the Lawton Farmers Market will be open at Cameron Stadium, 2800 W. Gore, for the largest selection of local produce and meat in Southwest Oklahoma.
Museum of the Great Plains
The Museum of the Great Plains, 601 NW Ferris, will offer free admission. Guests can enjoy the human history of the Great Plains with interactive exhibits, an indoor theater and more historical facts about the region.
Mattie Beal Home Tour
Starting at noon, a free tour of Mattie Beal’s home will be offered. Guests will be taken inside the life of Mattie Beal and her times. Beal was the second name drawn in the land lottery of 1901, claiming her 160-acre plot in the Lawton Land District. The 14-room, 2-story home is designed in a neoclassical Greek revival style with baroque ornamentation attached with a Mediterranean roof and was built from 1907 to 1910 by Beal and her husband, Charles Warren. The home is on the National Register of Historic Places and run by the Lawton Heritage Association.
McMahon Memorial Auditorium
Lawton Arts and Humanities, supported by Lawton Community Theatre is celebrating Lawton Community Threatre’s 70 years by hosting an art workshop at McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. The art workshop is geared toward families with an emphasis on children. There also will be a behind-the-scenes tour of the auditorium, showing the entertainment venue and reception areas.
Lawton Public Library
Lawton Public Library will host a come-and-go event bookmark craft session from 1-4 p.m. for all ages. The library has historical photos of Lawton to create bookmarks.
The Lawton Constitution
The history of The Lawton Constitution, 102 SW 3rd, is nearly as old as Lawton itself. John Shepler bought the publication in 1910. Starting at 1 p.m., a tour of The Constitution will tell the story of Lawton’s media entity and its daily operations. The tour will also provide history markers in Lawton’s history with photos from 1950s and 1960s. Old equipment will be present for viewing like typesetters, the first digital camera used by the publication and a hot type, a printing technology developed late in the 19th century. Historical pictures will be displayed with curators to speak more about the publication’s history.
“We believe a local paper is part of a community’s identity, but most folks have never seen anything past the front counter. We think it’s a great opportunity to demonstrate a bit of what goes into producing a daily paper, and we’re happy to share it,” said Lawton Constitution Publisher David Stringer. “We are excited about the opportunity to connect one-on-one with people who have a vested interest in the paper. Our readers are committed and engaged with the product we produce each day, but we rarely get to see many of them face to face and I’m looking forward to that.”
Sunday, Aug. 8:
“In the Shadow of the Wichita’s” film premiere
The Lawton Constitution will premiere “In the Shadow of the Wichita’s,” the first of a four-part documentary series about Lawton and the region. The documentary centers around the history, life, heritage and culture of Lawton. In the first installment, the documentary will dive deeper into the landscape before Lawton was an established city. After the video, there will be a discussion panel with the director and producer of the docuseries, Gary Reddin, and others for the audience to talk and ask questions.
“I think the most rewarding aspect of this project has been the stories. It’s one thing to write someone else’s story, it’s another entirely to let them tell that story themselves,” said Reddin. “I’m looking forward to the premiere of the series, but I am most excited for people to see our first episode, the one that features the tribal nations and the people that were here first before Lawton was the city that we know today.”
The premiere begins at 2 p.m.
Aug. 11–14
Lawton Rangers Rodeo
The annual Lawton Rangers PRCA Rodeo will take place at 7:30 p.m. nightly at LO Arena, 2102 SE 60th. More than 400 cowboys and cowgirls will compete in tie-down roping, team roping, steer wrestling, bareback bronco riding, saddle bronco riding, bull riding and barrel racing.
Addie Fisher, 2019 and 2020 Miss Rodeo Lawton; Bryleigh Burruss, 2019 and 2020 Lawton Rangers Rodeo Queen; Kylie Myers, 2020 Miss Rodeo Oklahoma; Rebeka Breger, 2020 Miss Rodeo Oklahoma Teen, will make nightly appearances.
On Friday and Saturday, there will be a rodeo dance for the public to enjoy live music. Time for the dance is to be determined and cost $5.
Aug. 22
Engage & Empower Event
To end Lawton’s birthday celebration, the Women that VOTE Arts Corporation will hold an empowerment event as part of the Matriarch Bench dedication. The event, from 5-7 p.m., will feature informational booths, voter registration tables, local candidates running for office and a plethora of speakers. Refreshments will be offered.
This will be the final event for residents to get their cards punched. Those submitting punch cards must be present to win a prize valued at $500 or the opportunity to have a name engraved on a Shepler Park bench. All submissions of the cards must be turned in by 5:30 p.m. Aug. 22.
“Lawton has a beautiful way of coming together and I am personally excited that so many of our partners were so anxious to take part in the initiative to celebrate our history. This is a unique opportunity to experience some real treasures of Lawton Fort Sill and earn a chance to win prizes while you’re at it,” said City of Lawton community relations director, Tiffany Vrska.