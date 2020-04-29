The City of Lawton’s Civil Emergency Proclamation has been extended until May 31, even as city leaders announced they will continue to adhere to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s plan for reopening more businesses.
That phased-in approach means dine-in restaurants, churches and other facilities will be allowed to reopen in Lawton Friday, as long as they adhere to strict sanitization measures and social distancing guidelines.
The actions are part of Lawton’s continuing attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19, with Mayor Stan Booker telling the City Council Tuesday that he and Mayor Pro Tem/Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk have worked with city staff to balance safety against community needs. The Civil Emergency Proclamation, initially set in mid-March and extended twice since then, is outlined in Chapter 8 of Lawton City Code and gives the mayor and mayor pro tem the authority to initiate actions during those emergencies.
Just before Tuesday’s council meeting, Booker and Burk signed a new order extending the Civil Emergency to May 31 (it had been set to expire Thursday). Along with the extension, the order emphasized their intent to adhere to the three-phase plan set by Stitt to gradually reopen businesses in Oklahoma, based on strict health care guidelines intended to protect employees and clients from COVID-19.
Comanche County Commissioners said Monday that they, too, would follow Stitt’s Open Up and Recover Safely plan, for businesses located in the county and not within the boundaries of cities or towns.
In Lawton, the plan allowed personal care businesses (such as beauty shops, nail salons, barbershops and spas) to reopen April 24, with operations by appointment only.
Friday, the order will allow dine-in portions of restaurants, movie theaters, tattoo and piercing parlors, fitness centers, and entertainment venues to reopen under strict guidelines. Churches may reopen for in-person meetings and worship, although their nurseries must remain closed, under Stitt’s directive.
Booker and Burk said all safety measures and requirements for specific businesses must be in place before such businesses may reopen in Lawton. In addition, if there is a conflict between state and local mandates, the safer of the two plans must be followed. That is the same directives Booker and Burk set last week prior to allowing personal care facilities to reopen.
This week’s order states that dining-in restaurants, fast food establishments and coffee shops, as well as movie theaters, bowling alleys and other similar facilities may operate using the social distancing and sanitation protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. Burk said those requirements include a mandate that all people serving food must wear masks or face coverings.
Tattoo and piercing parlors may open by appointment only, the same requirement imposed on personal care facilities.
Regulations for churches include a requirement that Bibles, hymnals and other common use materials must be removed from the service area (congregants may bring their own materials). Common use and high touch areas should be sanitized, and face coverings are strongly recommended. Fixed pews should be limited to the use of every other row, a minimum of 6 feet or three seats between congregants who do not live in the same house. Direct contact is discouraged. Churches also may continue to use drive-in services in their parking lots, under rules set last week.
Fitness centers are defined as fitness and recreation facilities, sports centers, gyms, exercise studios, martial arts training and other indoor sports/recreation activity facilities. In such businesses, events that cause people to congregate should be postponed or cancelled. Exercise equipment should be placed to encourage 6 feet between users.
Under the category of movie theaters, bowling alleys and sporting venues, entertainment venues are limited to 50 percent of their maximum capacity. Seating is limited to maintaining 6 feet of social distancing.
Every category also includes specific provisions for sanitization measures and social distancing requirements. Those guidelines are available through the City of Lawton website: lawtonok.gov, under its COVID-19 icon.
Stitt has said Oklahoma’s reopening plan is contingent upon active cases and hospitalization rates remaining at a manageable level.
At a Tuesday press conference, Stitt said Oklahoma’s COVID-19 numbers continue to decrease, adding the state has 288 hospitalized patients statewide compared to a statewide bed capacity of 4,600. Stitt said the White House’s plan for reopening the nation’s economy has four “gates” that must be achieved, and Oklahoma is hitting each one, noting, for example, that Oklahoma’s rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases has been decreasing since April 10.
The state also has significantly increased its testing capacity and is moving toward a process that tests saliva rather than relying on nasal swabs.
Stitt said state health officials will continue to monitor COVID-19 numbers. His Open Up and Recover Plan allows the state to move from one phase to the next only if hospitalization and incident rates remain at manageable levels for 14 days, as determined by the secretary for Health and Mental Health.
“It is not an all-clear message,” Stitt said, of Oklahoma’s move to reopen businesses. “We cannot take our foot off the gas yet.”