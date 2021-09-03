Two Lawton teens are wanted for a drive-by shooting outside a local restaurant.
The Comanche County District Court issued felony arrest warrants Thursday for Leandre Johnson, 19, of Lawton, for allegations of felony discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and for Micha Kopaddy, 18, of Lawton, was charged with felony discharging a firearm into a dwelling, records indicate. The felony discharge count is punishable by between 2 to 20 years in prison.
According to the warrant affidavits, Kopaddy was in Buffalo Wild Wings, 2506 Cache Road, on Aug. 17, where he ran into a man he’d been arguing with. He is accused of going out to a car where Johnson waited. When the other man left the restaurant several gunshots came his way, striking his car.
The nearby Rib Crib restaurant was also struck by bullets. No one was injured by gunfire.
Security video captured the incident.
Johnson’s car and the intended victim’s crashed and Johnson’s car lost its front bumper. Police located the car at a home in Lawton.
According to the affidavit, a witness admitted to picking up Johnson and Kopaddy after the shooting.
Cash warrant bonds for both men were set at $200,000, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.