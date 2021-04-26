Lawton police continue to investigate the April 19 stabbing death of a teen.
Josiah Cane Elliott, 17, of Lawton, was found suffering from multiple stab wounds around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at 151 NE Dunlop Street. He was taken to a local hospital but died shortly before 4 p.m.
Police are still investigating what led up to the stabbing, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer. The whole incident involves minors, he said.
Several witnesses have reached out to The Constitution and describe the situation as a potential home invasion by the victim.
The mother of the teenaged suspect said Elliott had smashed a window before kicking in the front door. She said her son stabbed the teen while protecting the home during “a home invasion gone wrong.” She called it a “tragedy” but said her son acted in self-defense.
Grubbs said one of the things that has slowed the investigation is the circulation of photos on social media of Elliott after the stabbing incident.
Due to a discrepancy in information about the incident, and the inclusion of an investigation into who posted the photos, police are having to sort through a lot of information, Grubbs said. Safety concerns for the families involved has slowed the release of information, he said.
The circumstances leading up to Elliott’s death are causing detectives to have to sort through a lot of information, good and bad, to “dive into the truth behind it,” Grubbs said.
Not all homicides are crimes, according to FindLaw.com. However, all killings of humans are included in the homicide definition. Many homicides, such as murder and manslaughter, violate criminal laws. Others, such as a killing committed in justified self-defense, are not criminal. Illegal killings range from manslaughter to murder, with multiple degrees of each representing the gravity of the crime.
If Elliot's death is officially ruled a homicide, it will be the seventh in Lawton this year.