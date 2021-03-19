Two Lawton teens are in juvenile detention on $35,000 bonds after being accused of forcing their way into a home and stealing a woman’s purse.
The victim had once let one of the suspects and her family live with her.
Constance Holder, 16, and Deangnique Felicianna Hurd, 16, each appeared Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where they were labeled youthful offenders and charged with felony counts of first-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary, records indicate. The burglary charge is punishable by between seven and 20 years in prison.
Investigators believe the girls acted in concert to commit the Dec. 13, 2020, break-in and robbery.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim said she’d just returned home with her groceries and hadn’t been able to shut her front door properly when Hurd and an unknown male forced their way inside, assaulted her and took her purse. She said they fled and got into a vehicle driven by Holder.
The victim knew the two girls because Holder and her family had once lived with her and she knew Hurd was Holder’s friend, the affidavit states.
Oklahoma teens between 16 and 17 charged with first-degree burglary are eligible to be a youthful offender. According to the Oklahoma Youthful Offender Act, teens charged with serious crimes are held accountable while also offered opportunity for rehabilitation.
Each held on $35,000 bond, they are being detained at the Comanche County Regional Juvenile Detention Center. None of Holder’s family appeared at her court date.