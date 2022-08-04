A man didn’t take a request to leave a house too well and is in jail for assault and battery, police said.
Justin Glenn Phillips, 18, was charged in Comanche County District Court on Friday for a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon as well as a misdemeanor count for malicious injury to property under $1,000. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon is punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years, records indicate.
Lawton police were called at 11:44 a.m. Thursday to a residence at Northwest Irwin Avenue, according to the affidavit. Prior to arriving, the suspect was found by police at Northwest 15th Street and Northwest Irwin Avenue, according to the affidavit.
The two victims, a male and a female, said they told the suspect to leave the house, according to the affidavit. Phillips then got “upset” and hit the male victim in the chest with a large glass trophy that had sharp edges, leaving a laceration to his right pectoral area. The teenager also punched him in the face, causing a laceration to the bridge of his nose, police said. Phillips then picked up a glass wine bottle and threw it at the female victim, leaving a laceration to her left forearm, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit further states Phillips threw the male victim’s phone through a wall and punched a hole in another wall before walking out the front door. Police reported he then went to the west side of the house and pushed the air conditioning window unit through the window before leaving.
Phillips is in jail on $30,000 bond, court records indicate. The preliminary hearing conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Nov. 15, records indicate.