A man didn’t take a request to leave a house too well and is in jail for assault and battery, police said.

Justin Glenn Phillips, 18, was charged in Comanche County District Court on Friday for a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon as well as a misdemeanor count for malicious injury to property under $1,000. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon is punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years, records indicate.

