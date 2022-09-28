A Lawton teen is wanted for allegations he broke into a Comanche Nation Police officer’s vehicle and stole a handgun and ammunition.
He remains on the run as a suspect following a Sept. 1 double shooting at an east Lawton convenience store.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
A Lawton teen is wanted for allegations he broke into a Comanche Nation Police officer’s vehicle and stole a handgun and ammunition.
He remains on the run as a suspect following a Sept. 1 double shooting at an east Lawton convenience store.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Kenard Tawun Swearengin Jr., a.k.a. K.J., 18, for a felony count of third-degree burglary, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Investigators said the teen was identified through security video.
The burglary happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. Aug. 31 in the 1400 block of Longview Avenue. The homeowner’s security video captured the theft.
The police vehicle was parked in the driveway and was unlocked, according to the warrant affidavit. The suspect came through the driver’s side door and took a 9mm Taurus pistol and three 9mm magazines, according to Lawton Police Detective Daniel Hallagin.
A be on the lookout was put out through the department and a detective recognized Swearingen as the suspect, the affidavit states.
After reaching out to Lawton High School and speaking with an assistant principal and two of his teachers who have known him for several years, Hallagin stated, Swearengin was identified “100 percent” as the suspect, according to the affidavit.
Swearengin is also wanted for an arrest warrant for two counts of shooting with intent to kill. An arrest warrant was issued Sept. 9, records indicate.
According to investigators, Swearengi was identified as the shooter during the Sept. 1 incident at EZ-GO, 3003 E. Gore. Store video showed him walking towards the two men with a mask over his face. When he raised the handgun, his mask slipped and witnesses and the victims identified him, according to the affidavit.
Investigators believe the shootings were provoked by he and one of the victims engagine in individual sexual relationships with the same woman. She’d stayed the night with one of the victims before the early morning shooting.
Swearengin is described as a Black male standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds, according to the warrant.
A $100,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Swearengin’s arrest for the burglary. Another $250,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon his arrest for the shooting charges.
If you see Swearengin or have information about his whereabouts, call Lawton Police, 580-581-3250; or call Crime Stoppers, 580-355-INFO (4636) or or visit: Lawtoncrimestoppers.com.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.