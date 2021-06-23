An 18-year-old Lawton man is wanted by the law after he was accused of shooting a truck.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Latavion Jamal Henderson on charges of malicious destruction of property, unlawful carry and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Henderson could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Henderson was recorded on the victim’s doorbell camera around 8 a.m. May 15 carrying a pistol that was then used to shoot a 2013 GMC Yukon. Henderson was then seen by the victim’s daughter leaving the area in a red Mazda. The daughter later saw Henderson in public and recorded the license plate for law enforcement.
Investigators said in reports that Henderson caused about $3,400 in damage and “destroyed” the vehicle. They said in the affidavit he was not legally old enough to possess a pistol.
A $20,000 cash warrant bond was issued for Henderson.