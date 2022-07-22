A teenaged Lawton girl is wanted for setting her mother’s house on fire.
A teenaged Lawton girl is wanted for setting her mother’s house on fire.
A felony arrest warrant was issued Monday for Faith Snyder, 18, of Lawton, on charges of first-degree arson after her mother’s house at 2512 SW Latham caught fire on Thursday.
A witness saw Snyder walking down the street while her mom’s house was burning.
When the witness told Synder about the house on fire, the teenager responded, “I know, I did it” and ran away, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.
The crime is punishable by up to 35 years in prison.
The Lawton fire marshal reported the structure fire happened around 8:37 p.m. Thursday at 2512 SW Latham. Lawton firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but not before most of the house was destroyed, the affidavit states.
The fire marshal determined the fire’s origin to be on the back porch and the cause of the fire to be from an unnamed incendiary.
The homeowner, the suspect’s mother, said her daughter was asleep when she left for work. Security video footage showed Snyder being outside on the street 40 minutes before the fire, the affidavit states.