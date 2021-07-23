An arrest warrant has been issued for a Lawton 15-year-old wanted for Monday’s fatal shooting shooting of a 12-year-old in what investigators call careless gunplay.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant as an adult Friday for Prayeon Jackson for the allegation of first-degree manslaughter, records indicate. The crime is punishable by no less than four years imprisonment.
Investigators say Jackson was playing with a handgun when he fired the shot that struck Erick Berry in the head.
According to the warrant, responders were called to a shooting incident around 4:45 p.m. Monday at an apartment at Summit Ridge, 6921 W. Gore. They arrived to find the pre-teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
Berry was taken to a local hospital and later admitted to the OU Medical Center emergency room in Oklahoma City but died the following day, the affidavit states.
One juvenile witness said Jackson and two other juveniles were sitting in the apartment living room and saw Jackson playing with a gun, pointing it at different people “in a playful manner,” according to the affidavit. He said when he wasn’t pointing the gun, Jackson kept it on his lap.
At one point, according to the witness, Jackson pointed the gun at another youth and said, “you could have got shot” before laughing. The laughter turned to horror moments later when Jackson turned the gun toward Berry and fired the gun once, striking the 12 year old.
Another witness said Jackson ran to the wounded boy, panicked and ran from the house.
One of the juveniles who went to the apartment with Jackson said the group was sitting around, “rapping and having fun” when Jackson pulled his gun from his fanny pack he carries around his chest, the affidavit states. He knew Jackson carried a gun in it.
Once Berry was hit by the bullet, he said Jackson got up from the couch and said, “Help me, I just shot him, and then ran down the stairs to the front door,” according to the affidavit. He said he hasn’t seen or talked to Jackson since the shooting.
No one has identified the type of gun or how Jackson attained it.
A $200,000 cash arrest warrant bond was issued for Jackson.