A Lawton teen is wanted after he was accused of committing a shooting last week at an apartment complex.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Derrick Vonkeith Newton, 17, for allegations of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit assault and battery with a deadly weapon, records indicate. The assault charge is punishable by up to life in prison.
According to the probable cause affidavit, two juveniles, male and female, were with a friend at the Regency Apartments, 20 NW Mission Blvd., July 15 when they were approached by several juvenile males, including Newton. Newton and another teen had guns.
The two juveniles felt uncomfortable and went to the landing at the top of the steps of the apartment breezeway. Investigators said Newton and the other teen came to the bottom of the steps and began firing bullets with a handgun at one of the teens, the affidavit states. The two tried to run down the stairs on the opposite end of the apartment complex and as they reached the bottom of the stairs, the girl was struck once in the leg by a bullet.
The girl fell to the ground and tried to crawl away. She said she looked behind her and saw Newton and the other teen, who was pointing a handgun at her, according to the affidavit. The male juvenile helped her flee.
Both teens identified Newton and the unidentified juvenile as the suspects and said they’d had past history with them as they are members of the FYC gang, the affidavit states.
The cash warrant bond for Newton was set at $100,000, records indicate.