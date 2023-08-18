A Lawton teen who entered a blind guilty plea to causing a high-speed fatal crash in August 2022 has been sentenced to serve 15 years in prison.
On Wednesday, Mason Lee Mulvaney, 18, received his sentence from Presiding Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe to a count of first-degree manslaughter, records indicate.
Tayloe sentenced Mulvaney to serve 15 years in prison. Due to the nature of the crime, he will have to serve 85 percent, or 12¾ years behind bars before becoming eligible for parole. Upon release, he will have to be under Department of Corrections supervision for at least two years and must take part in a drug offender program, records indicate.
Mulvaney admitted to driving over 100 mph when he crashed into and killed 62-year-old Jennie Mangold on Aug. 27, 2022, at the intersection of Northeast Flower Mound Road and Cache Road. The wreck caused an explosion and Mangold’s Hyndai Tuscon was split in two. She was partially ejected, killing her at the scene, according to the probable cause affidavit. Witnesses said the explosion from the impact started a large fire on both sides of the roadway.
Mulvaney and two juvenile passengers were severely injured and Mulvaney was mediflighted from the scene. Investigators discovered marijuana and an odor of alcoholic beverages from the Lexus GS4 he was driving, the affidavit states.
Mulvaney’s car was traveling 108 mph at the time of impact, the affidavit states.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.