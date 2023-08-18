A Lawton teen who entered a blind guilty plea to causing a high-speed fatal crash in August 2022 has been sentenced to serve 15 years in prison.

On Wednesday, Mason Lee Mulvaney, 18, received his sentence from Presiding Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe to a count of first-degree manslaughter, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

